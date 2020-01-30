PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $5,358,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $5,358,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $8,045,681.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68.

PBF opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis