PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $8,045,681.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,045,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68.

On Friday, November 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,541,065.40.

PBF opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 49.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 108,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,061,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

