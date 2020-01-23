PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $16,569,576.32 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68.

On Friday, November 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,541,065.40.

NYSE:PBF opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $37.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

