PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 183,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PBF Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in PBF Logistics by 975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 998,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 905,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $54,080,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 38,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 65.51%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

