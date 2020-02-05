PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. PC Connection’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $161,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

