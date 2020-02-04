PC Tel Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

PCTI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,512. PC Tel has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PC Tel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?