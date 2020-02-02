PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.96

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $5.87. PCCW shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,936 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

