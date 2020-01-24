PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,714. The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCSB Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCSB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

