PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Releases Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,714. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

