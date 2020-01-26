PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

PDCE stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

