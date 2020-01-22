PDC Energy Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

PDCE stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

