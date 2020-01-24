PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 5.2%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.90, 1,955,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,033,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $25,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $13,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in PDC Energy by 455.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

