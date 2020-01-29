PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.26. PDL BioPharma shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 731,037 shares trading hands.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.37 million, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $160,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 56.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,931 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

