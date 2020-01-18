PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.32, approximately 1,323,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 905,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

PDLI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company has a market cap of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PDL BioPharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 263,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

