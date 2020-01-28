PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

