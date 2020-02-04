Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

