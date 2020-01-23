Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.05

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 259068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

