Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.67, approximately 48,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,693,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $30,293,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,312.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 345,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,883,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

