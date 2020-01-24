Peabody Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,827 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,724% compared to the average daily volume of 429 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $933,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $7.62 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?