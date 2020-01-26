Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (CNSX:PKK) were down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 325,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK)

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company primarily in China. The company operates Gold River, a product procurement and purchase order financing platform that allows businesses to order various industrial products, metals, and raw materials; and Cubeler, a commercial lending platform that reads and analyses financial data from the registered businesses' accounting software and other sources, and matches the financial data with the credit criteria of lenders that are also registered on the platform.

