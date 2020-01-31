Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of PGC opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $546.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

