Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGC. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $573.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,310.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $129,720. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?