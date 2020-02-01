Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 72,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

