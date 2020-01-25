Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 566 ($7.45) to GBX 518 ($6.81) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 629.82 ($8.28).

PSON traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 583.80 ($7.68). The company had a trading volume of 2,366,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 630.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 737.20.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

