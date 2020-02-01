Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 505 at Goldman Sachs Group

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 518 ($6.81) to GBX 505 ($6.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 568.40 ($7.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 621.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 727.93. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 955 ($12.56).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

