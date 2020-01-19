Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 520 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 588.60 ($7.74) on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 638.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.43. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

