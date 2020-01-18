Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 860

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of Pearson stock traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 588.60 ($7.74). 5,248,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 746.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

