Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

NYSE PSO opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

