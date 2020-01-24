Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 473,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 26.4% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 329,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

