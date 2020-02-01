Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $30.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

