Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 259,900 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Pedevco has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 17,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $29,171.56. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 29,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $46,647.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 339,961 shares of company stock worth $518,246.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 2,017.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pedevco were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

