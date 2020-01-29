Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Avast (LON:AVST)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avast to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.04) target price (up previously from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

LON AVST traded down GBX 26.40 ($0.35) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 455.40 ($5.99). 11,959,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. Avast has a one year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 482.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 407.83.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of Avast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

