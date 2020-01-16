Peel Hunt Increases Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Price Target to GBX 125

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Revolution Bars Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87.90 ($1.16). The company had a trading volume of 37,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 million and a P/E ratio of -8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.49. Revolution Bars Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.33).

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

