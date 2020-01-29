Peel Hunt Lowers Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) to Hold

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.97) to GBX 3,195 ($42.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595 ($34.14).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,531 ($33.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,300.67. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

