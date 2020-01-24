Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price objective (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 487.29 ($6.41).

Countryside Properties stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 498.60 ($6.56). 822,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 465.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.78. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Insiders have sold a total of 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620 over the last 90 days.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives