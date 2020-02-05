Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Costain Group (LON:COST)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Costain Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 196.60 ($2.59). 142,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.58. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

