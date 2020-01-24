Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOTC. Liberum Capital cut Hotel Chocolat Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 435 ($5.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 452.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 405.43. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $502.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79.

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Also, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?