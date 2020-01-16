Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

Shares of LON PFG traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 454.90 ($5.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 440.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.01.

Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

