Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRTC. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of PRTC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 294 ($3.87). 84,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The company has a market capitalization of $838.99 million and a PE ratio of -105.00.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

