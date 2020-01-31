Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for SCS Group (LON:SCS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCS Group (LON:SCS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of SCS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of SCS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

SCS Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.17). 48,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,434. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.77. SCS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.49).

In other news, insider Paul Daccus sold 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £13,750,000 ($18,087,345.44).

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?