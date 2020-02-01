Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STJ. Barclays increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded St. James’s Place to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

STJ traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,144 ($15.05). 1,709,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

