Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday.

LON TEG opened at GBX 326.16 ($4.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 million and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.43. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Nick Basing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £13,550 ($17,824.26). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £68,000 ($89,450.14). Insiders have sold 7,321,500 shares of company stock worth $2,078,959,000 over the last ninety days.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

