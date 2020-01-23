Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.67) price target (up from GBX 253 ($3.33)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

LON WJG opened at GBX 248 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.59. The company has a market cap of $632.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

