Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WEN traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 21.30 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.75. Wentworth Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In related news, insider Iain McLaren acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

