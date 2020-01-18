Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,481 ($58.95) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,761.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,486.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

