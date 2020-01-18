Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

