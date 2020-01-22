Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON SAA opened at GBX 119.93 ($1.58) on Monday. M&C Saatchi has a 1-year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

