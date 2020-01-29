Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGRO. HSBC lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 901.20 ($11.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 886.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 822.84.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: What is Forex?