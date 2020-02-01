Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 915 ($12.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 847.17 ($11.14).

LON:SHB traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 899 ($11.83). 350,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 887.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

