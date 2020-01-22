Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON HYVE opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million and a PE ratio of -118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.05.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

